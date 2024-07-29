Shaky Day from Drake Maye on Day 4 of Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick bring you their daily quarterback review on Day 4 of Patriots training camp. Today, Drake Maye made some huge throws in 1-on-1, flashing his deep ball potential.

Jacoby Brissett also made some great throws. The veteran quarterback looked great in individual drills, but slightly struggled during team drills. The defensive line has been bearing down quickly on both quarterbacks.

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

