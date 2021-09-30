Subscribe
Featured Videos

Sherrod Blakely’s Impressions from Celtics Training Camp

John ZannisBy Updated:1 Min Read

Celtics training camp is underway and CLNS is on the scene. A. Sherrod Blakely has taken in the 1st two days of practice and shared what he saw on the A-List Podcast with co-host Kwani A. Lunis.

The two discuss early impressions from training camp and what that says about the 2021-22 NBA season. They also recap Celtics media day and how the roster additions in Al Horford, Enes Kantar, Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson will fit in.

The A-List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps.

WATCH Full podcast HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.