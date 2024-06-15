Should Bruins feel better after Panthers’ dominant run?

In the latest episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson discuss the Panthers’ run and how Bruins fans should react to Boston giving them one of their few competitive series — as well as whether or not Torey Krug could return to Boston on a buyout contract.
0:00 – Celtics Thoughts
5:29 – Miami Heat’s culture
7:58 – Dominance of the Florida Panthers
12:20 – Building Team Identity
14:37 – Adding Defensive Menace
16:21 – Making life difficult
19:13 – Jay Leach’s return
21:01 – Coaching staff reconfiguration
23:49 – Young defense players
25:49 – Ottawa Senators trade rumors
31:52 – Pathway to Topline Center
33:29 – Drafting impact players
40:35 – Utilizing players effectively
42:09 – Impact on fan experience
44:56 – Transparency in sports leagues
