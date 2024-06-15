Should Bruins feel better after Panthers’ dominant run?

In the latest episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson discuss the Panthers’ run and how Bruins fans should react to Boston giving them one of their few competitive series — as well as whether or not Torey Krug could return to Boston on a buyout contract.

0:00 – Celtics Thoughts

5:29 – Miami Heat’s culture

7:58 – Dominance of the Florida Panthers

12:20 – Building Team Identity

14:37 – Adding Defensive Menace

16:21 – Making life difficult

19:13 – Jay Leach’s return

21:01 – Coaching staff reconfiguration

23:49 – Young defense players

25:49 – Ottawa Senators trade rumors

31:52 – Pathway to Topline Center

33:29 – Drafting impact players

40:35 – Utilizing players effectively

42:09 – Impact on fan experience

44:56 – Transparency in sports leagues

Poke the Bear is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !