After playing all of their starters on Sunday, the Boston Celtics blew out the Memphis Grizzlies 139-110 in their regular season finale. With their 51st win of the season, the Celtics have locked up the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The team as well as Head Coach Ime Udoka made evident that the Celtics would focus on playing well and keeping healthy, and tossing games in order to gain more favorable seeding was never an option.

Now, Boston will have to wait until Tuesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers to see who will be the Celtics’ first round matchup. While the Nets have been underperforming, they have two superstars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant that would make any series burdensome.

While keeping homecourt up until the Eastern Conference Finals is important, the Celtics might’ve given themselves a particularly tricky matchup with Brooklyn. Should the Celtics be afraid of the Nets? The Garden Report crew weighs in on Boston’s playoff path and the challenges of a Nets-Celtics 1st round matchup.

