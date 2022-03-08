Should Celtics Have Welcomed Isaiah Thomas Back?

In this edition of The Garden Report, Bobby Maning and John Zannis react to Isaiah Thomas’s comments regarding his petition to rejoin the Boston Celtics. “I’ve opened my arms to try and come back in so many ways,” Thomas said … I’ve felt there’s been times where Brad [Stevens] could make a call and give me an opportunity and it hasn’t happened”

The Charlotte Hornets signed Isaiah to a 10-day contract and are 2-0 since signing him. Thomas will go up against his former team, the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs