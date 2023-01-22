Should Celtics Play Payton Pritchard More?

The Celtics pulled off a narrow victory over the Toronto Raptors, and it was in big part to Payton Pritchard, who scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep. With Jayson Tatum resting with wrist soreness, the Celtics were already shorthanded when Marcus Smart and Robert Williams left the game at halftime. With injuries adding up, Joe Mazzulla leaned on his bench sparkplug, and Pritchard delivered some clutch threes late in the 4th quarter to push the Celtics past the Raptors, 106-104.

Join The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon as they react to Pritchard’s performance.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Trending Celtics Get Seventh Straight Win as Tatum Drops 51 Points

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!