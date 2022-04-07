Following a 117-94 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics will have only two games remaining in their season before the playoffs. With their 50th win of the season, Boston has now locked themselves into a top 4 seed, as they can no longer slip past 4th place. That means that the Celtics will be shuffling with the Heat, Bucks and 76ers to see what their seeding will ultimately be. While home court is important, Boston has to weigh their options on whether or not they can afford the Brooklyn Nets in the first round without Robert Williams.

In a tough matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, the Celtics have a tough decision to make with managing player minutes before the postseason kicks off. Should the Celtics be resting their starters? Or, should they keep pushing and trying to win out the rest of the way? The Garden Report crew weighs in on the subject and visits the Eastern Conference playoff seeding.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x89s1a9

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!