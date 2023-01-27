Should Jaylen Brown Have Made All Star Lineup?

BOSTON, MA — Was Jaylen Brown snubbed from the All Star starting lineup? CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning discusses if Brown was deserving of the starting nod over fellow Guards Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving. Brown finished second among guards in media voting.

“I just got to be better,” said Brown. “I’m a better basketball player than I played today, and those two missed free throws embodied the whole game for me. I didn’t get it going, didn’t give my team enough energy to win, and that’s what happens when you don’t come out and give your best.”

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Trending The Patriots Revamped Coaching Staff May Be Starting to Take Place

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! →

https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060