Bruins Beat

Should Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman Start in Playoffs?

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 301
Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss the big goalie debate between Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. With Ullmark making a strong push, will he be the postseason starter? The guys also get into how the Bruins must avoid injury through the rest of the regular season and they evaluate life after Torey Krug.

