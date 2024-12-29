Should Patriots Fire Jerod Mayo?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots suffered a 40-7 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving their season record at a dismal 3-13. The tension at Gillette Stadium was palpable, with fans vocally calling for head coach Jerod Mayo’s dismissal amidst growing frustrations over the team’s performance and leadership. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss if Mayo should keep his job as the team now prepares for their final game of the season against the Buffalo Bills.

