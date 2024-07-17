Matthew Judon Refutes Greg Bedard’s Report That He Will Not Play Under Current Deal

FOXBORO — Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon is denying Greg Bedard’s report that he plans to refuse to play out the final year of his contract.

Insider Greg Bedard stated on “The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles,” “From the people that I’ve talked to, he is not going to play under his current contract.”

"He is not going to play under his current contract." @GregABedard provides an update on Matthew Judon's negotiations with the Patriots. NEW Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast⬇️ 📺: https://t.co/7tNcznCmzy

🎧: https://t.co/XeApCvCR7Q ⚡️ by @Gametime @PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/YCeX3sj8LO — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) July 13, 2024

Judon refuted Bedard’s claim on X, saying, “Before y’all get on my ass I didn’t say that. At all don’t let them make me the villain.” CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss whether the Patriots should or will pay Judon given his age and recent injury history.

Before yall get on my ass I didn’t say that. At all don’t let them make me the villain — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) July 13, 2024

