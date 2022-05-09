Should Patriots Pursue CB James Bradberry After Release from Giants?

On Monday, the New York Giants released cornerback James Bradberry on Monday creating over $10.1M in cap savings while leaving $11.7M in dead money. Evan Lazar discusses if the Patriots should pursue the former Pro Bowl Corner. Bradberry is expected to receive plenty of interest on the open market.

The #Patriots, like many teams, weren't interested in trading for Bradberry due to salary. We'll see if that changes now that he's a free agent. https://t.co/9EtalGNT58 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 9, 2022

