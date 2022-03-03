Should the Bruins Still Trade Jake DeBrusk & Jeremy Swayman in the Calder Conversation

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss the recent surge from Jake DeBrusk and what it means for his trade value. They also dive into Jeremy Swayman’s case for the Calder and Patrice Bergeron’s all-time case for the Selke.

2:00 – Evan should’ve worn sunscreen while skiing in Park City, Utah

6:00 – Should the Bruins hold onto Jake DeBrusk?

11:00 – How to maximize DeBrusk’s trade value

19:00 – Jeremy Swayman has been on another level

28:00 – The Selke conversation is over

