The biggest question surrounding the Bruins right now is simple, but hard to answer.

What should the Bruins do at this year’s Trade Deadline?

It’s difficult because the Bruins are in a situation they’ve hardly been in over the past number of years. While they’re securely in the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, it’s hard to imagine deadline upgrades catapulting them past the Panthers, Lightning and Maple Leafs.

Still, Patrice Bergeron is on this team. Brad Marchand, too. Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak are on the cusp of their primes. Jeremy Swayman is getting hot between the pipes. Cores like this don’t come around often.

The Bruins don’t have the trade assets that other teams have, however there is one Bruins prospect whose name has been thrown around a bit: 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell.

Lysell is making the WHL look easy this season, posting 38 points in 33 games for the Vancouver Giants. All signs point to him becoming a successful NHL player in the not-too-distant future.

He’s also a prospect teams would love to have. But should the Bruins trade him?

I discussed this, along with many other listener-submitted questions, on the latest Bruins Beat. Topics such as Don Sweeney’s future, how to upgrade the roster at the deadline, Lysell and more were discussed.

