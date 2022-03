Brian Robb and Tom Westerholm of Boston.com break down the East playoff race and examine potential scenarios for the Celtics over the final few weeks of the season. How will team handle the ability to jockey for a preferred first round opponent? Could C’s make a run at top seed? Also, takeaways from the west coast swing.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!