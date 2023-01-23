Should The Celtics Keep Payton Pritchard?

Payton Pritchard scored 12 points and posted a +19 rating off the bench in the Celtics 106-104 win over the Raptors in Toronto. Boston has now won nine straight games and remain the top seed in the NBA

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning Josue Pavon, and Sherrod Blakely discuss what the Celtics plan should be with Payton Pritchard going forward, and what a possible trade might look like. They also discuss why Sam Hauser has fallen out of the rotation and what he can do to get back in.

