Should The Celtics Regret Not Trading for Kevin Durant?

Last night, the Phoenix Suns made the biggest acquisition of the season, trading Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected firsts for 10x All-NBA forward Kevin Durant. In hindsight, knowing the former MVP was on the table for contending teams, should the Celtics have made a serious push to land KD?

Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and (eventually) John Zannis break down the logistics of trading for the superstar, and if it would’ve been worth it for Boston.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN65 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!