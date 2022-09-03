Subscribe
Should the Celtics Sign Carmelo Anthony?

CLNS Media

Keith Smith covers the Boston Celtics for CelticsBlog and the NBA for Spotrac. Keith joins the program to discuss Boston’s course with Gallo, the new load-management era, and should the C’s look into signing Carmelo Anthony?

Twitter: @KeithSmithNBA

 

3:41 Celtics can be careful with Gallo’s knee injury

11:30 Slight panic?

19:54 Do the Jays REALLY need to be load managed?

34:30 Carmelo to Boston?

47:36 Do buyout guys matter?

