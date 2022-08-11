Should the Celtics Stay Away From Kevin Durant?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss whether or not Kevin Durant is worth the drama.

TIMESTAMPS

00:00 – Kevin Durant lists Boston as a ‘desired landing spot’

4:10 – Should Durant reunite with Harden in Philly?

5:30 – Is Durant worth reconstructing the Nets’ front office?

9:26 – Celtics need to focus on themselves

12:52 – Where is the line drawn with player empowerment?

18:50 – What will it take for team’s to acquire Donovan Mitchell?