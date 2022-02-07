Subscribe
Should the Celtics Offer Robert Williams for Domantas Sabonis?

John Zannis, Bobby Manning & Jimmy Toscano discuss if the Celtics should consider trading Robert Williams for Domantas Sabonis. Should Brad Stevens involved their young big-man in trade talks?

Recent reports by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski say the Indiana Pacers are still involving Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner in trade talks.

Te Pacers traded Caris Levert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah.

After the trade Woj Tweeted:

