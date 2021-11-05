Should The Patriots Target Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Cleveland Browns are releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr. as he will now be subject to waivers on Monday.

The Browns converted Odell Beckham Jr.’s signing bonus into base salary, making it easier for teams to claim him off waivers.

The Patriots are 15th in the waiver order meaning they will have a good chance to claim him. Evan Lazar discusses how OBJ fits in Foxboro.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to CALM.COM/garden, for a limited time you’ll get 40% off a Calm premium subscription!