Sizing up the Celtics 2024-25 season and schedule

The 2024 Paris Olympics are over and done with, and the only thing that may still remain of them is a potential grudge for star Boston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to carry forward into the coming 2024-25 regular season.

And with the NBA having just released the schedule for that regular season this week, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with The Ringer’s Howard Beck to talk all things Boston and the season ahead of them as Boston tries to repeat as champions. We cover the coming campaign from an eagle eye’s view, looking at the bigger picture on everything from what might prevent back-to-back titles to how important we think back-to-backs are for Boston this season (spoiler: not very).

Join us for a wide-ranging and occasionally irreverent gut check for what may be coming down the pike for the Celtics while we slog through the summer doldrums awaiting opening night.

