Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Staffing Worries with Mike Vrabel | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss Mike Vrabel's coaching staff search
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest as new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel begins the search for his support staff. Does he have the ability to select wisely? Who will it be? Plus, they react to the recent talk about Drake Maye not attending Vrabel’s press conference and whether it means anything.

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.