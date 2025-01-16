Staffing Worries with Mike Vrabel | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest as new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel begins the search for his support staff. Does he have the ability to select wisely? Who will it be? Plus, they react to the recent talk about Drake Maye not attending Vrabel’s press conference and whether it means anything.

