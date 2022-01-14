Subscribe
NFL

Starting LT Isaiah Wynn among 13 questionable Patriots

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Patriots officially list 13 players as limited/questionable, including LT Isaiah Wynn, S Kyle Dugger, DL Christian Barmore, and LB Jamie Collins. The Bills are fully healthy while New England is pretty beat up heading into their Wild-Card matchup on Sunday. FULL Injury Report Below:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews, Shoulder (LP)
DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle (LP)
DB Cody Davis, Wrist (LP)
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand (LP)
K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)
DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder (LP)
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee (LP)
LB Brandon King, Toe (LP)
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh (LP)
S Adrian Phillips, Knee (LP)
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle (DNP)

BUFFALO BILLS (11-6)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
No Players Listed.

