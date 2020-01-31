Super Bowl Prop Bets; Telltale Signs of a Chiefs Win?

Following yesterday’s recap of the more amusing prop bets for Super Bowl 54, BetOnline.ag offers a variety of prop bets in the more traditional sense.

Kansas City, the favorite in the Super Bowl, albeit slightly — is just that — a slight favorite in many of the props.

At least team-wise.

The most first downs (KC -118), first to 10 points, first to 15 points, first to 20, the team to score first and the team to score last.

The Chiefs also eek out in total points for the game at 27.5, whereas San Francisco’s O/U is 27.

Prop bets have long been an interesting way as well to see things a little more clearly and maybe make sound decisions elsewhere on other bets you may place. So even though certain bets may not be ones you feel worth making — it is imperative to scour them all.

One that jumps out is how the Chiefs are significantly more likely to win in a blowout than the 49ers. The Chiefs are a +363 to win by 14+ points while San Fran is an unlikely +525.

Would that make one who bets on the Chiefs at just +1 feel a lot more comfortable?

