Swayman’s agent denies Neely’s $64M claim

Tensions seem to be running high behind the scenes of the Boston Bruins. On this episode of Bruins Beat Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the press conference in which Cam Neely hinted at the Bruins making a $64 million contract offer to Jeremy Swayman, and Swayman’s agent subsequently denying any such offer ever happened. Is the relationship between the two sides beyond repair?

Topics:

– Cam Neely drops the $64 million comment

– Swayman’s agent denies a $64 million offer

– How does this relationship get fixed?

– Looking back at the Linus Ullmark trade

– Evan doesn’t want them to trade Swayman but has an idea

