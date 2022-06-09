Taking a Look at Potential Candidates to be the Next Head Coach of the Boston Bruins

As we know, the Bruins made the bone-headed decision to fire head coach Bruce Cassidy earlier this week. The Boston brass (mainly Don Sweeney and Cam Neely) has been taking their beatings all week – and will continue to do so until they make their next hire to lead the team.

My take on the firing was simple. From Monday:

What a ridiculous decision. Since taking over for Claude Julien on February 7th, 2017, Bruce Cassidy has a 245-108 record and has brought the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. They made it to a Stanley Cup in 2018-19 – and the only thing that has stopped them from getting over the hump is complete incompetence in the front office.

The guys upstairs are the reason the Bruins are in the position they’re in – not the coaching staff.

Anywho… as much as what happened stinks – it happened. Now it’s time for the Neely/Sweeney administration to choose a new scape goat… I mean head coach. Our partners at BetOnline.ag posted their odds on who they think it’ll be. Take a look:

Next Bruins Head Coach

Nate Leaman +400

Barry Trotz +500

Greg Carvel +550

Pete DeBoer +550

Marc Savard +700

Dave Tippett +700

Jeff Blashill +700

Jim Montgomery +700

Travis Green +800

John Tortorella +1000

Mike Babcock +1600

Guy Boucher +1600

Nate Leaman is the favorite to land the job. Leaman is currently the head coach of Providence College – and has been their since 2011. Since taking over the Friats, he has a 220-133-52 record and won a National Championship in 2015. Though Leaman has it made in Rhode Island – I’m sure he’ll eventually want to jump to the big leagues. There’s no time like the present I suppose.

Another name on this list that Bruins fans should be plenty familiar with is Marc Savard. Savard played with the Bruins from 2006-2011 – but retired early due to concussion issues. He was a fan favorite around TD Garden, and is currently the head coach of the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL. Bringing Savard back to the Boston as the head coach would bring his story full circle, and also puts a familiar face in the locker room.

Of names that aren’t on Betonline.ag list, the Athletic’s Fluto Shinsawa has Jay Leach and David Quinn as his top two potential candidate to replace Cassidy.

Leach is 42-years-old and is currently an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken. He played with the Bruins organization – mainly in Providence- from 2004-2007, and has been a professional coach since 2014. Leach was the head coach of the Providence Bruins from 2017-2021 before joining the expansion Kraken staff.

David Quinn is another local guy – having played high school hockey in Connecticut and college at Boston University. Quinn also coached the Terriers from 2013-2018 before being named the New York Rangers head coach. Quinn would a mix of familiarity and expertise to the Bruins.

Ultimately – who knows what the halfwits in the front office will do at this point. It’s hard to tell. I hope they atleast make it interesting, because nothing else will be going on with that franchise for many many years to come.

