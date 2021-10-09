Tanner Houck, Bats Bail Out Chris Sale as Red Sox Even ALDS w/ Rays

The Red Sox needed a big time pitching performance against the Tampa Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS.
They got one, but not from starter Chris Sale who lasted only one inning before being pulled. Instead it was Tanner Houck who came on in relief of Sale and shut down the Rays, allowing Boston to turn a 5-2 deficit into a 14-6 win and even the best of 5 ALDS series at a game apiece.
Sale took the mound in the bottom of the first staked to a 2-0 lead thanks to RBI singles from Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo in the top of the frame off Rays rookie Shane Baz.
But the lead did not last long. Jordan Luplow (who??) provided the big blow with a first inning grand slam turning a 2-1 Sox lead into a 5-2 deficit.
Enter Houck who was perfect, literally. He did not allow a batter to reach until there were two outs in the 5th inning. In fact Houk retired 30 straight batters over his previous four appearances. Overall Houck pitched five innings, allowing just one run and striking out five.
The Red Sox offense came mostly courtesy of the long ball, 5 in all. Back to back solo home runs in the 3rd by Bogaerts and Verdugo but the Rays lead to 5-4.
Kike Hernandez tied the game up with a solo shot of his own in the 5th inning, one of four extra base hits for Hernandex on the night. Later in the inning, JD Martinez, playing in his first game of the postseason, provided the big blow, a 3 run bomb to dead center giving the Red Sox an 8-5 lead.
Rafael Devers hit the Sox 5th and final home run of the night in the 7th, a 2-run blast giving Boston a 5 run cushion 11-6.
The Red Sox pounded out 20 hits as a team. Five Boston batters players finished the night with 3 plus hits, Hernandez (5) Martinez (4) Bogaerts, Verdugo and Christian Vazquez (3 apiece) tying a major league postseason record.
The Sox also became first team in MLB postseason history with 20 hits and 5 HR in a playoff game and the first team to have 6 players with multiple RBI in a playoff game since RBI became official in 1920.
Ryan Brasier, Hansel Robles and Robles and Matt Barnes each pitched scoreless innings to preserve the lead and the win as the Sox closed out the Rays 14-6. In total the Red Sox bullpen tossed 8 innings of relief allowing only 4 hits, one run while striking out eleven.
Both teams are off on Saturday with Game 3 being played at Fenway Park Sunday at 4pm. Nathan Eovaldi will pitch for Boston. The Rays have yet to announce their starter. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday at 7pm.