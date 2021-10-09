Tanner Houck, Bats Bail Out Chris Sale as Red Sox Even ALDS w/ Rays

The Red Sox needed a big time pitching performance against the Tampa Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS.

They got one, but not from starter Chris Sale who lasted only one inning before being pulled. Instead it was Tanner Houck who came on in relief of Sale and shut down the Rays, allowing Boston to turn a 5-2 deficit into a 14-6 win and even the best of 5 ALDS series at a game apiece.

Sale took the mound in the bottom of the first staked to a 2-0 lead thanks to RBI singles from Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo in the top of the frame off Rays rookie Shane Baz.

But the lead did not last long. Jordan Luplow (who??) provided the big blow with a first inning grand slam turning a 2-1 Sox lead into a 5-2 deficit. Enter Houck who was perfect, literally. He did not allow a batter to reach until there were two outs in the 5th inning. In fact Houk retired 30 straight batters over his previous four appearances. Overall Houck pitched five innings, allowing just one run and striking out five. Tanner Houck's Slider is Unfair. pic.twitter.com/n4YwkrdcTm — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 9, 2021