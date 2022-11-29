Tatum and Smart Lead The Celtics Rout Over The Hornets

Boston, MA — The Celtics scored 121 points through 3 quarters tonight without Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.

The red-hot Boston Celtics continue to improve their league best offense, scoring a season high 140 points as they crush the visiting Charlotte Hornets and improve to 17-4 on the season.

Jayson Tatum poured in a game-high 35 points and Marcus Smart set a career high with 15 assists. Boston received contributions from their reserves as Blake Griffin posted a season high 9 points and the Celtics nailed 24 3-pointers as a team.

The Celtics continued their offensive tear as they shot nearly 60% from the floor and better than 45% from 3 again. On the season, the team is now shooting 50% from the field and 40% from 3. Boston led from start to finish, collecting their 2nd wire to wire victory this season.

They will now host Miami for 2-straight games on Wednesday and Friday, looking to stay perfect on the homestand.