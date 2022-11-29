Subscribe
Tatum and Smart Lead The Celtics Rout Over The Hornets

Micah Pruyn Goldstein
Blake Griffin Finishes Lob vs Hornets. Picture taken 11.28.22

Boston, MA — The Celtics scored 121 points through 3 quarters tonight without Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.

The red-hot Boston Celtics continue to improve their league best offense, scoring a season high 140 points as they crush the visiting Charlotte Hornets and improve to 17-4 on the season.

Jayson Tatum poured in a game-high 35 points and Marcus Smart set a career high with 15 assists. Boston received contributions from their reserves as Blake Griffin posted a season high 9 points and the Celtics nailed 24 3-pointers as a team.

The Celtics continued their offensive tear as they shot nearly 60% from the floor and better than 45% from 3 again. On the season, the team is now shooting 50% from the field and 40% from 3. Boston led from start to finish, collecting their 2nd wire to wire victory this season.

They will now host Miami for 2-straight games on Wednesday and Friday, looking to stay perfect on the homestand.

Jayson Tatum as Impressive as Ever Celtics Opening Night Win

 

Sports Broadcasting and Digital Journalism student at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Associate sports editor for the Newshouse and Co-anchor for Mornings on The Hill. Founder of NBA Interact instagram page and lead correspondent for the Dunkin with Dom podcast. Fantasy football writer and supporter of making the extra pass.

