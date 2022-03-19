Reaction: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Crush Kings

On the 2nd stop of their road trip, the Boston Celtics traveled to Sacramento for a matchup with the new-look Kings. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown did the heavy lifting for Boston, and while both teams came out hot shooting from deep, the Kings couldn’t keep pace with Boston’s star duo.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the charge for Boston, combining for 62 PTS on 23-34 FG (10-15 3P). This is the 5th time this season that both Tatum and Brown have surpassed 30 PTS in a game, which made a new record in Boston’s history books. This is the most 30 PT games by a pair of teammates in a season in Celtics history; the previous record was held by Larry Bird & Kevin McHale (4 games) back in 1986-87. Join The Garden Report Crew as they recap the big performances of the Jays.

