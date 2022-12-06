Tatum, Celtics Stave Off Late Surge To Edge Raptors

Toronto, CAN — Jayson Tatum is ascending to the level where it does not matter who the Celtics have healthy, they feel confident about their chances to win.

The Boston Celtics improved to 2-0 on the road trip, winning 116-110 behind a 31 points double-double from Jayson Tatum.

Boston cracked the game open during a 35-18 masterclass third quarter. The Celtics’ star duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown outscored Toronto in the period as they asserted their physicality and won individual matchups, showing their full, offensive arsenals.

Boston played shorthanded tonight, without Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon. In their absence, Blake Griffin earned his fourth start of the year, and posted a season-high 13 points and 8 rebounds, including a key rebound and putback to seal the game.

Boston improved to 9-3 on the road with a +5.0 net rating, both league-best marks for the visiting team. The Celtics have flexed their defensive muscles, and Robert Williams is returning soon.

The Celtics will now travel west to play the conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.