Tatum Using Finals Loss to become NBA’s Most Complete Player

Seth Landman is a former ESPN Fantasy Basketball Writer. Seth joins the program to discuss Jayson Tatum’s transformation, Boston’s historic offense, and how the defense has turned it around. Twitter: @slandman33

2:40 You can tell Tatum learned a lot from the Finals

9:01 Boston doesn’t need Point Tatum

13:36 Would you take Tatum over every other player?

35:32 Is Boston’s historic offense sustainable?

49:21 Al Horford’s future

