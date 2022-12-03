Subscribe
Poke the Bear

Taylor Hall on the Third Line & What Should the Bruins Improve On?

Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 124
Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Taylor Hall playing on the third line. They also get into the future of Mike Reilly and Anton Stralman. Plus, what should the best team in hockey improve on?

 3:00 – Taylor Hall finding success on the third line

7:00 – The long-term ramifications of this

12:00 – What the Bruins should do with Mike Reilly and Anton Stralman

17:00 – Some improvements from Brad Marchand

20:00 – Bruins need to get comfortable switching between goalies

