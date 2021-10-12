Team of Destiny Downs Rays in ALDS

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Ian Browne of MLB.com. Ian and Trags discuss the Red Sox ALDS series win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

In Game 4 of the ALDS the Red Sox defeated the Rays 6-5 in the bottom of the 9th to advance to the ALCS. Boston will play the winner of the HOU-CWS series in the next round.

Follow Ian on Twitter: @IanMBrowne

1:01 Intensity of Fenway games throwback to 2004 with Yankees/Game 4 recap

6:30 Alex Cora Is Responsible For The Turnaround

9:55 Cora Pulling E-Rod

14:30 Chaim Bloom’s roster construction has been nearly perfect

17:16 Kyle Schwarber paying off big now

21:44 Red Sox bullpen shining right now with rookies Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock

26:07 Terry Francona managing tree is yielding some amazing fruit based on managers still left in postseason.

