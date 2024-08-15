Team USA’s future and the Celtics season ahead

Team USA won gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but plenty of drama (especially that involving star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum) coupled with an improving field came a bit close for comfort. What will the US National Team need to do to stay on top in the 2028 Olympics — and which Celtics (if any) might be part of that push?

To take a closer look at the future of the Olympics through a Boston-tinted lens, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with NBC Sports Boston’s Max Lederman. We talk all things international basketball, Boston’s looming 2024-25 season, and more.

From Steve Kerr’s coaching to Team USA’s structure up to what we’re looking forward to in the 2024-25 regular season, we’ve got everything you need to stay on top of the Celtics, the offseason, and the Celtics in the offseason.

