Team USA vs. Puerto Rico Olympics Postgame Show

The Garden Report crew goes LIVE for an Olympics edition! Join John Zannis and Noa Dalzell for postgame analysis of Team USA’s game against Puerto Rico.
0:00 – Postgame recap
7:43 – Tatum’s shooting rhythm
10:02 – Tatum’s role adjustment
12:01 – Tatum and Embiid minutes
14:02 – Tatum’s shooting mechanics
18:02 – Mental aspect of shooting
21:10 – Tatum’s evolving game
24:01 – Tatum’s potential return
26:30 – Tatum’s impact on team
30:01 – Key players for Kerr
34:01 – Booker’s impressive role
36:00 – LeBron as closer
39:00 – Germany and Canada
43:00 – Kevin Durant appreciation
45:36 – USA Basketball improvement
48:01 – Team USA’s expectations
50:37 – Women’s USA Basketball update
