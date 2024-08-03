Team USA vs. Puerto Rico Olympics Postgame Show

The Garden Report crew goes LIVE for an Olympics edition! Join John Zannis and Noa Dalzell for postgame analysis of Team USA’s game against Puerto Rico.

0:00 – Postgame recap

7:43 – Tatum’s shooting rhythm

10:02 – Tatum’s role adjustment

12:01 – Tatum and Embiid minutes

14:02 – Tatum’s shooting mechanics

18:02 – Mental aspect of shooting

21:10 – Tatum’s evolving game

24:01 – Tatum’s potential return

26:30 – Tatum’s impact on team

30:01 – Key players for Kerr

34:01 – Booker’s impressive role

36:00 – LeBron as closer

39:00 – Germany and Canada

43:00 – Kevin Durant appreciation

45:36 – USA Basketball improvement

48:01 – Team USA’s expectations

50:37 – Women’s USA Basketball update

