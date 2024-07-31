Team USA vs. South Sudan Olympics Postgame Show

The Garden Report crew goes LIVE for an Olympics edition! Join John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning for postgame analysis of Team USA’s game against South Sudan.

0:27 – Welcome to the show

2:58 – Kerr’s coaching decisions

6:44 – Team depth showcased

9:01 – Kerr’s lineup adjustments

10:50 – Tatum’s role questioned

14:24 – Tatum’s shooting struggles

17:00 – Role player adaptation

20:56 – Mid-range shooting needed

24:03 – Tatum’s role confusion

26:50 – Tatum’s mental state

29:01 – Importance of versatility

32:06 – Future of USA basketball

35:17 – Agenda discussion

39:01 – Starting lineup changes

41:50 – Puerto Rico lineup confirmed

44:01 – Embiid’s benching impact

46:29 – Closing lineup uncertainty

48:39 – Gold medal game predictions

50:54 – LeBron’s importance

52:45 – Tatum’s performance issues

54:44 – USA’s quarterfinal expectations

The Garden Report is Powered by:

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying MLB tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !