Team USA vs. South Sudan Olympics Postgame Show

The Garden Report crew goes LIVE for an Olympics edition! Join John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning for postgame analysis of Team USA’s game against South Sudan.
0:27 – Welcome to the show
2:58 – Kerr’s coaching decisions
6:44 – Team depth showcased
9:01 – Kerr’s lineup adjustments
10:50 – Tatum’s role questioned
14:24 – Tatum’s shooting struggles
17:00 – Role player adaptation
20:56 – Mid-range shooting needed
24:03 – Tatum’s role confusion
26:50 – Tatum’s mental state
29:01 – Importance of versatility
32:06 – Future of USA basketball
35:17 – Agenda discussion
39:01 – Starting lineup changes
41:50 – Puerto Rico lineup confirmed
44:01 – Embiid’s benching impact
46:29 – Closing lineup uncertainty
48:39 – Gold medal game predictions
50:54 – LeBron’s importance
52:45 – Tatum’s performance issues
54:44 – USA’s quarterfinal expectations
