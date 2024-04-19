The 10 most likely Patriots draft picks w/ Alex Barth

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth joins Andrew to draft the 10 prospects the Patriots are most likely to pick next week and play a Bill Belichick-inspired draft guessing game. Later, Alex shares his favorite prospects in this year’s class and helps Andrew answer mailbag questions.

TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

3:53 Bill Belichick-inspired draft guessing game

20:26 Alex shares his favorite prospects in this year’s class

25:28 Prospects the Patriots are most likely to pick

58:20 Mailbag

