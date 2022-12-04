The 2022-2023 College Football Playoff is Set

After an insane Conference Championship weekend where both (3) TCU and (4) USC went down, the CFP Selection Committee made their decision on Sunday afternoon as to who will play in the 2022-2023 College Football Playoff. Here are the top six:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

Michigan and TCU will face off in what will be the Peach Bowl from Glendale, Arizona – and Georgia and Ohio State will face off in the Fiesta Bowl from Atlanta. Here are the betting odds for each game according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

(2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU

Spread: Michigan -8.5

Moneyline: Michigan -325/TCU +270

Total: 59.5

(1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State

Spread: Georgia -7

Moneyline: Georgia -280/Ohio State +235

Total: 60.5

Let’s take a quick look at the final four:

Many will say that Ohio State backed its way into the playoff after a 22-point spanking against Michigan, but it was obvious that they deserved a spot following USC’s loss to Utah in the PAC-12 championship. Heisman candidate CJ Stroud now has a chance to win a Natty after throwing for 3,340 yards and a nation-leading 37 TDs in 2022.

TCU was the team that many thought could find themselves on the outside looking in after losing the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, but quarterback Max Duggan had other plans. After being down 11 late against Kansas State, Duggan willed the Horned Frogs to overtime before some boneheaded offensive playcalling led to a 31-28 Wildcat win. The committee didn’t knock them down a single spot despite the loss.

Jim Harbaugh looked to be on his way out of Michigan after struggling out the gate in Ann Arbor, but the Wolverines have now won their second BIG-10 Championship in a row and are on their way to their second consecutive College Football Playoff.

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs steamrolled their way through the SEC once again this season behind another dominant defense and some quality quarterback play from Stetson Bennett. The Dawgs are 11-0 and are SEC champions for the second time under head coach Kirby Smart.

