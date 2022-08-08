The 5 Defining Trends of Patriots Training Camp

In another solo episode, Andrew runs down the five trends of Patriots training camp, from Mac Jones’ comfort in the offense, a youth movement in the secondary and the undrafted free agents coming on strong.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

AUDIO:

TIMESTAMPS:

0:12 Intro

1:55 Conversation around Patriots offense

8:47 Undrafted free agents coming on strong

12:21 Right side of Offensive Line is struggling

16:30 Youth movement in the secondary

19:22 Mac Jones looks uncomfortable in the offense

22:25 Is the run game improved?

22:52 Why is the offense is struggling?

23:58 Could Daniel Ekuale lineup next to Barmore on 3rd down?

25:14 Where does Nelson Agholor fit in the offense?

The Pats Interference Football Podcast is Powered By BetOnline. Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!