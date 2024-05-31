The Biggest Development from the 2023-24 Bruins

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky is joined by Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal to discuss the biggest takeaways and breakout performances of the 2023-24 season, and who fans could expect to see in the Bruins lineup next year. That, and much more!

Topics:

– Divver has some thoughts on the season

– The Bruins have something in Mason Lohrei

– Lohrei fills a need next season

– What should the Bruins do this offseason?

– Divver likes a top free agent defenseman

– Will they pay anyone more than David Pastrnak?

– Could anyone from Providence come up next season?

– The Fabian Lysell dilemma

This episode is brought to you by PrizePicks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay and an enormous selection of players and stat types are what make PrizePicks the #1 daily fantasy sports app! Visit PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.