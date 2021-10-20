The Bruins Officially Kickoff The 2021/22 Regular Season Along With Recent News & Updates

On the latest edition of the Black N’ Gold Hockey Podcast on the CLNS Media Network, hosts Heather Ingerson and Mark Allred discuss all the news and updates from the NHL Boston Bruins as the team has finally started the 2021/22 NHL regular season.

We talked about the first game against the Dallas Stars and the upcoming schedule as the B’s prepare to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night this week. We also talk about Bruins Jake DeBrusk and his mission to turn his fortunes around in hopes of a better season.

We talked about the Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy coming to terms on an eight-year deal and the importance of keeping a player like him in the fold for multiple reasons. Of course, we had to throw our two cents into the goaltending conversation between Swayman and Ullmark and how much upside both have regardless of 2021 preseason success.

The Black N’ Gold Hockey Podcast is powered by BetOnline.AG. Please go to BetOnline.AG and use promo code CLNS50 for a 50% bonus on your first deposit!

This weekly program is available for download on worldwide listening platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, and Spotify Podcasts.

Please check out our website content over at the blackngoldhockey.com website, where we cover the Boston Bruins organization from the NHL down to the prospects worldwide. We also have a BNG podcast network on the website where you can find a dozen more Boston hockey-related programs.