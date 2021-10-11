The Bruins Preseason Is Over As We Prepare You For The Upcoming 2021/22 Regular Season

On the latest edition of the Black N’ Gold Hockey Podcast on the CLNS Media Network, hosts Heather Ingerson and Mark Allred discuss all the news and updates from the NHL Boston Bruins as training camp continues. The B’s are done with the preseason schedule as they get ready for puck drop on the new 2021/22 regular season on October 16th, 2021, against the visiting Dallas Stars.

We talked about the last preseason games and provide some insight into the good and bad as players look to solidify roster spots for the upcoming year. We offer our NHL Atlantic Division predictions and where we see the Boston Bruins organization finishing at the end of the season. We also touched on the B’s waiving defenseman John Moore and forward Chris Wagner as it seems the Boston organization is looking for younger players to make a bigger impact at least to start the 2021/22 campaign.

The Black N’ Gold Hockey Podcast is powered by BetOnline.AG. Please go to BetOnline.AG and use promo code CLNS50 for a 50% bonus on your first deposit!

This weekly program is available for download on worldwide listening platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, and Spotify Podcasts.

Please check out our website content over at the blackngoldhockey.com website, where we cover the Boston Bruins organization from the NHL down to the prospects worldwide. We also have a BNG podcast network on the website where you can find a dozen more Boston hockey-related programs.