The Celtics’ New Years Resolution Should Be…

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the state of the Celtics after Boston’s worst loss of the season vs the Timberwolves. Can Boston turn their season around and turn the page as they head into 2022?

3:50 The Celtics are embarrassing…

28:00 Can the Celtics turn it around?

43:27 New Years resolutions for Celtics

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

The A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!