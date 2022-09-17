The Celtics Will be the Number 1 Seed If…

Gary Washburn is the Senior NBA writer for the Boston Globe. Gary joins the show to pound the table for Carmelo Anthony, why he would be so valuable, and whether the Celtics really are the best team in the Eastern Conference. Twitter: @Gwasbhurnglobe

3:14 Can any of the training camp signees make it?

8:11 Melo was one of the Lakers highlights last year

14:40 Are we making to much of a deal of the last roster spot

35:29 Does Boston have the best roster in the East

43:00 Boston can be the 1 seed IF…

