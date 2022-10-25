The Impact of Hot Starts from Linus Ullmark and Nick Foligno

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal talk about the Bruins latest success. Is it surprising? The guys also discuss Nick Foligno’s production, Linus Ullmark’s hot start and why the next two weeks for the Bruins are the biggest test they’ve had so far.

