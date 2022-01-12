The Ja Morant Era + Are The Warriors Unbeatable?

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman & Gary Tanguay discuss if the NBA is witnessing the start of the Ja Morant Era and if Klay Thompson’s return means the Golden State Warriors are unbeatable. Also, who the NBA rookie of the year is right now and LaMelo and Lonzo Ball’s success in the NBA.

