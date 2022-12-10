The Match Betting Odds and Predictions: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas vs. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Capital One’s “The Match” golf series will take place yet again on Saturday, this time with four actual golfers. You can, of course, bet on it using our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. Here’s what the sportsbook released on the upcoming match:

The umpteenth edition of “The Match” goes down this Saturday, but hey, at least Tiger Woods is competing in this one so it should draw a few more eyeballs that the last few made-for-TV golf exhibitions that have somewhat lost their luster. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are good buddies who should feed off each other throughout the 12-hole, best-ball format. Woods is with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy so the pairings are pretty even, and the odds reflect that as well. We currently have Team Spieth/Thomas as a slight favorite (-125, 4/5) over Team Woods/McIlroy (+105, 21/20). There are also a ton of different prop bets available to wager on for The Match.

Speaking of those props – here are some of my favorites, with a prediction and a pick for each:

Will any player hit a hole-in-one?

Yes +5000

The Pick: No shot. Don’t even waste your money on the 50/1 odds. Save your coin for the rest of the bets.

Closest to the pin on first Par 3

Jordan Spieth +265

Justin Thomas +265

Rory McIlroy +265

Tiger Woods +290

The Pick: I mean – with Spieth, Thomas, and McIlroy all having the same odds, this bet is clearly a toss-up. Take the better value at Tiger +290.

Player to hit the longest drive

Rory McIlroy -110

Justin Thomas +350

Jordan Spieth +500

Tiger Woods +500

The Pick: Rory McIlroy -110. He’s arguably the greatest driver since prime Tiger Woods. -110 feels like stealing here.

Player to hole the longest putt

Jordan Spieth +250

Justin Thomas +270

Rory McIlroy +270

Tiger Woods +285

The Pick: Tiger +285. He’s the most clutch player in golf history – how can you not take him?

Pairing to record the most birdies

Spieth/Thomas +110

Woods/McIlroy +165

Tie +350

The Pick: It seems that people are worried bout Tiger’s performance on Saturday. I’m certainly not. He literally said it himself that he can play golf – he just can’t walk. Good thing they have carts! Take the OWGR #1 in McIlroy and the GOAT Tiger at +165.

Team to win Hole No. 1

Tie +105

Spieth/Thomas +225

Woods/McIlroy +250

The Pick: This one’s easy. Both pairings will want to ease into it and get a feel for what they’re playing with. I also don’t think I’ve seen a team in The Match take a lead on hole one. Take Tie +105.

Will Hole No. 12 be played?

Yes +160

No -200

The Pick: They’re out there playing for fun and TV. I don’t think this will get insanely competitive, and it will be close. Take the plus-money to go the distance at +160.

THE WINNER: Team Woods/McIlroy +105

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @CLNSMedia for the latest up-to-date Boston sports news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.