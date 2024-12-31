The Misconceptions around the Celtics’ effort issue | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell goes live to discuss the team’s December struggles alongside her dad, Jon Dalzell, a former professional basketball player of 16 years. Noa and Jon discuss the Celtics’ defensive woes and effort issues, and what fans might get wrong when trying to diagnose the Celtics’ struggles of late. Tune in to get your questions answered on all things Celtics.

You Got Boston is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !