The Most Memorable Bruins Moments of 2021

At year’s end, the Bruins amassed a regular season record of 47-26-9 in 2021. Although a Stanley Cup didn’t come with that, that’s not too bad of a record.

With that came many memorable moments. From Lake Tahoe, to Game 1 against the Islanders in the second round, to trading for Taylor Hall, the Bruins had some fun moments this season.

On the flip side, there were also some very memorable moments that Bruins fans might want to forget. The big one here is David Krejci leaving for the Czech Republic. Surely, that will be the most impactful Bruins moment to come from this year.

On the latest Bruins Beat, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal joined me to discuss all the memorable moments from this year and what sticks out to us the most.

